Trio arrested from Vapi for duping scores of ATM users

Mumbai: The Mira Bhayander – Vasai Virar (MBVV) police crime branch has arrested two daily wage labourers and a driver from Vapi in Gujarat for allegedly duping several people in Mumbai and the MBVV region of lakhs of rupees by blocking their debit cards in the ATMs and withdrawing money from their bank accounts using the cards. HT Image

According to the crime branch officers, on April 7, a 59-year-old man, Anil Lakshman Jadhav, visited an HDFC ATM centre in Bhayander East to get a mini statement of his bank account. After using the machine, Jadhav realised that his ATM card was stuck in the panel and couldn’t be retrieved. After trying for a few minutes, an unidentified man who was standing outside the centre expressed concern.

The stranger asked Jadhav to enter his PIN into the machine and then press the cancel button. “The accused told Jadhav that his card had got stuck in the machine and the trick would help him retrieve the card,” said a police officer from the crime branch. After trying that technique, when Jadhav was unable to retrieve the card, he stepped outside to make a phone call to his friend, asking him to block the card.

The unidentified man left the ATM centre in front of Jadhav – to avoid any suspicion of any foul play. When the man went out of the ATM centre, a third man entered the kiosk and took the ATM card which was stuck in the panel with the help of glue. The third man then took the card to various ATM centres and withdrew ₹1.5 lakh from the complainant’s bank account using it.

“I had saved the money for my daughter’s wedding,” said Jadhav who then approached the police and registered a case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified robber.

The officers from the crime branch began investigating the case by reviewing the CCTV footage of the ATM centres from which the amounts had been withdrawn. With the assistance of informants, they identified the trio and traced them to Vapi in Gujarat. The three men have been identified as daily wage workers Shivshankar Prasad, 25, and Upendra Singh, 45, and Prince Jaiswal, 28, a professional driver.

“We have arrested the three, who have confessed to duping several other ATM users using the same modus operandi,” said the officer. The three have multiple cases against them in MBVV and other parts of the city.