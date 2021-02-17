IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / TRP case: Transcripts contain proof of my innocence, says Ex-Barc CEO Dasgupta
Partho Dasgupta (HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta (HT Photo)
mumbai news

TRP case: Transcripts contain proof of my innocence, says Ex-Barc CEO Dasgupta

Dasgupta’s counsel, Aabad Ponda, informed the single bench of justice PD Naik that his WhatsApp chats with Republic TV managing director and senior journalist Arnab Goswami — wherein he refused to compromise on the outlier policy — was proof of his innocence.
READ FULL STORY
By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:18 AM IST

Former Broadcast Audience Research Council CEO Partho Dasgupta on Tuesday refuted the allegations of the Maharashtra government that he was the mastermind of a purported TRP manipulations racket and told the Bombay high court that not granting him bail would be a “travesty of justice”.

Dasgupta’s counsel, Aabad Ponda, informed the single bench of justice PD Naik that his WhatsApp chats with Republic TV managing director and senior journalist Arnab Goswami — wherein he refused to compromise on the outlier policy — was proof of his innocence.

The Mumbai police on Monday told the Bombay HC that Dasgupta rigged the “entire” TRP (television ratings point) system for news channels. Opposing Dasgupta’s bail plea, special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray said the Mumbai police accessed, among other things, Dasgupta’s WhatsApp chats with a “certain owner and anchor of a TV channel” where in he discussed manipulating the TRPs.

Read more: Partho Dasgupta rigged ratings in connivance with anchor of news channel: State to HC

The purported chats between Dasgupta and Goswami, who is also an accused in the TRP manipulations case, are a part of the charge sheet filed by the police in the case. The contents of the chat have since been leaked publicly. The Opposition seized on purported messages discussing the 2019 Pulwama attack that it said pointed to possible national security violations.

Ponda refuted allegations that Dasgupta accepted gifts in the form of jewellery from Goswami. The charge sheet has noted that silver jewellery and expensive watches were found from Dasgupta’s house and that they were given by Goswami as bribe to rig the ratings.

Responding to statements of a BARC employee that Dasgupta did not act on her complaints about a sudden spike in the ratings of some news channels, Ponda said the complaint was pertaining to Romil Ramgarhia, (COO of BARC), and Dasgupta’s failure to take action at the most could be considered negligence and not a crime. Ponda submitted that there was no grievance on the part of the advertisers, who may have been induced to pay more to channels whose ratings were allegedly rigged, and hence he should be granted bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
barc
Close
Partho Dasgupta (HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta (HT Photo)
mumbai news

TRP case: Transcripts contain proof of my innocence, says Ex-Barc CEO Dasgupta

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:18 AM IST
Dasgupta’s counsel, Aabad Ponda, informed the single bench of justice PD Naik that his WhatsApp chats with Republic TV managing director and senior journalist Arnab Goswami — wherein he refused to compromise on the outlier policy — was proof of his innocence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On February 3, BMC presented a budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39,038 crore for the financial year 2021-22, up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33,441 crore in 2020-21. (HT File)
On February 3, BMC presented a budget of 39,038 crore for the financial year 2021-22, up from 33,441 crore in 2020-21. (HT File)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body budget: Drop in funds for gardens, disaster management

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Despite drop in allocation, civic body announces new plans for these depts, says focus on CSR funding for garden projects
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: HSC exams from April 23, SSC from April 29; don’t believe rumours, urges board

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the tentative timetable for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
mumbai news

288 commuters in Mumbai local trains fined daily for travelling without masks: Data

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Between February 1 and February 14, an average of 288 commuters have been penalised daily for travelling without face masks
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Positivity rate rises to 4% with spike in new Covid-19 cases: Mumbai civic body

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:55 AM IST
In the last seven days, the city’s average positivity rate has risen to 4% after it had dropped below 3% last month
READ FULL STORY
Close
MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times)
MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai: MMRDA hasn’t given clean chit to TopsGrup, says RA Rajeev

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:52 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday recorded statement of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner RA Rajeev in connection with the money laundering case linked to Rahul Nanda’s TopsGrup Security Services Limited (TGSSL) and Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kishori Pednekar, Mumbai Mayor. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Kishori Pednekar, Mumbai Mayor. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

If citizens don’t follow norms, city might head towards lockdown, Mumbai mayor warns

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday cautioned citizens that if Covid-19 protocol is not followed and the number of cases reported daily keeps rising, Mumbai could see another lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Partho Dasgupta (HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta (HT Photo)
mumbai news

TRP case: WhatsApp chats contain proof of my innocence, says Partho Dasgupta

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The state government on Tuesday argued before the Bombay high court (HC) that Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), was the mastermind behind rigging of television ratings and his WhatsApp chats with the anchor of a news channel proved that he was very closely involved in the rating manipulation to benefit the channel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Court refuses to deport eight Pakistani nationals held with heroin worth 600 crore

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The Mumbai sessions court on Monday refused to deport back eight Pakistani nationals caught by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) with 232kg heroin worth 600 crore on the high sea in 2015
READ FULL STORY
Close
St Andrew's College, Bandra. (Hindustan Times)
St Andrew's College, Bandra. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Amid Covid-19 pandemic colleges, alumni help students pay their fees

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic and eventual lockdown has affected the financial situation of people across sectors
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parents and children take part in a protest against the exorbitant fee hike and collection of huge amount of un-approved and illegal fees by private schools. (HT file Photo)
Parents and children take part in a protest against the exorbitant fee hike and collection of huge amount of un-approved and illegal fees by private schools. (HT file Photo)
mumbai news

Parents to protest inaction of Maharashtra government against private schools

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Tired of the government’s inaction over issues concerning private schools, several parent organisations in the state have decided to protest at Azad Maidan on Wednesday (February 17), to demand redressal of their complaints
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Follow Covid norms or face lockdown

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:15 AM IST
In a meeting chaired by Thackeray with the health minister, divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and superintendents of police on the Covid-19 situation in the state, it was decided to control social gathering such as weddings and functions, which can turn into super-spreader events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sena recently won over 3,500 gram panchayats in the state, which is its best performance so far. (HT Photo)
The Sena recently won over 3,500 gram panchayats in the state, which is its best performance so far. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena plans outreach programme across Maharashtra villages

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Ahead of the local body elections expected to start across the state later this year, the Shiv Sena has decided to kick start “Shiv Sampark Abhiyan”, a programme to reach out to people across Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Temperatures in the city have been on the rise for some time now, bringing down pollution levels. (HT Photo)
Temperatures in the city have been on the rise for some time now, bringing down pollution levels. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

With AQI at 98, Mumbai’s air quality ‘satisfactory’ for the first time this year

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:01 AM IST
The air quality in Mumbai improved significantly on Tuesday and fell in the satisfactory category for the first time this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The three-party MVA coalition of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), too, is gearing up to hit back at the BJP. (HT Photo)
The three-party MVA coalition of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), too, is gearing up to hit back at the BJP. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

MVA allies versus BJP and Centre: It is an all-out war in Maharashtra

By Surendra P Gangan and Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:10 AM IST
If the recent bitter episode of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray denying state aircraft to governor BS Koshyari to fly to Uttarakhand is any indication, the war between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the Raj Bhavan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Centre is set to intensify in the coming days
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP