Truck driver steals BMC iron rods worth 10 lakh, arrested

Mumbai: A truck driver, on Sunday, has been arrested for allegedly stealing iron rods worth ₹10 lakh meant for road work in Kandivali (East). The accused – Samimulla Shaikh – was nabbed within 24 hours after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) lodged a complaint.

“Since Friday, the BMC officials had observed that several of the iron rods used in the road work were missing,” a police officer said. “On Saturday, the BMC officers approached the police and registered an FIR against an unidentified robber.”

The officers said that on scanning the CCTV footage of the area, they found a truck parked near the work site with the number plate MH 47 AS 3116. On checking the details of the owner of the truck, they found the man and got him to the police station and questioned him.

The police then found that the owner had rented the truck to Shaikh, 38, a resident of the Akbar Market area in Dahisar. The police searched and found the accused through the locals by showing them a sketch drawn with the help of the description given by the truck owner.

The police recovered all the iron rods from Shaikh which he had stored in a warehouse in Dahisar. He will be presented before the court on Monday.