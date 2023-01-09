Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Truck driver steals BMC iron rods worth 10 lakh, arrested

Truck driver steals BMC iron rods worth 10 lakh, arrested

mumbai news
Published on Jan 09, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Mumbai: A truck driver, on Sunday, has been arrested for allegedly stealing iron rods worth ₹10 lakh meant for road work in Kandivali (East)

The police recovered all the iron rods from Shaikh which he had stored in a warehouse in Dahisar. He will be presented before the court on Monday. (Image for representation)
The police recovered all the iron rods from Shaikh which he had stored in a warehouse in Dahisar. He will be presented before the court on Monday. (Image for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: A truck driver, on Sunday, has been arrested for allegedly stealing iron rods worth 10 lakh meant for road work in Kandivali (East). The accused – Samimulla Shaikh – was nabbed within 24 hours after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) lodged a complaint.

“Since Friday, the BMC officials had observed that several of the iron rods used in the road work were missing,” a police officer said. “On Saturday, the BMC officers approached the police and registered an FIR against an unidentified robber.”

The officers said that on scanning the CCTV footage of the area, they found a truck parked near the work site with the number plate MH 47 AS 3116. On checking the details of the owner of the truck, they found the man and got him to the police station and questioned him.

The police then found that the owner had rented the truck to Shaikh, 38, a resident of the Akbar Market area in Dahisar. The police searched and found the accused through the locals by showing them a sketch drawn with the help of the description given by the truck owner.

The police recovered all the iron rods from Shaikh which he had stored in a warehouse in Dahisar. He will be presented before the court on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out