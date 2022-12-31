Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Truck runs over 15-year-old in Thane

Truck runs over 15-year-old in Thane

Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Akash Potpode went shopping around 2 pm with his 16-year-old friend Anand Paikhrao. The duo left on their two-wheeler. Potpode was a pillion rider.

Thane, India - December , 30, 2022: Dead person Akash Potfode, Two youths are riding a bike near Jupiter hospital thane A cement mixer truck collided with an accident in which one youth died and another youth was injured , India, on,Friday, December, 30, 2022. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
BySajana Nambiar

Thane: A 15-year-old boy, who stepped out of the house to give company to his friend on Friday, was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a cement mixer truck near Jupiter hospital.

When they reached a junction where the service road meets Eastern Express Highway near Jupiter hospital, a truck hit their two-wheeler, throwing Akash on the road in the path of the truck, while Anand suffered minor injuries.

Anand’s brother, who reached the spot an hour later, claimed that nobody came forward to take his brother to the the hospital and the delay caused his death.

“It took at least one hour for the onlookers to take my brother to the hospital. He was taken to Jupiter hospital. He was breathing even when he was taken to the hospital. However, later he succumbed to the injuries,” said Bunty Potpode, the 19-year-old brother of the deceased.

After the mishap, the Vartak Nagar police reached the spot and managed to seize the truck abandoned by the driver, who fled away from the spot.

“A case will be registered and an investigation will be carried out. The truck has been seized, while the driver is on run,” said an officer of Vartak Nagar police station.

    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

