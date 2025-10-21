Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Truck runs over bike in Ghodbunder Road, one dead

    Published on: Oct 21, 2025 3:58 AM IST
    By Kaptan Mali
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Thane, India - October -20, 2025: Last night on Ghodbunder Road in Thane near Vijay garden FOB waghbil Thane , a woman lost her life in an accident when the couple was riding a motorcycle and collided with an unknown vehicle. The man riding with her sustained injuries. ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, October -20, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )
    Thane, India - October -20, 2025: Last night on Ghodbunder Road in Thane near Vijay garden FOB waghbil Thane , a woman lost her life in an accident when the couple was riding a motorcycle and collided with an unknown vehicle. The man riding with her sustained injuries. ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, October -20, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

    A woman died and a man was injured in a hit-and-run on Ghodbunder Road, marking the 19th fatality this year on the dangerous route.

    THANE: A woman died, and a man was seriously injured after a truck hit their bike on Ghodbunder Road late on Sunday night. This hit-and-run accident marks the 19th fatality reported this year on the major arterial road, which is riddled with potholes.

    The woman, Swati Ravindra Kadam, was the pillion rider and was returning from work at a salon owned by Saroj Jaymangal Thakur, 35. “Due to Diwali, there was a rush at our salon located in Green Square Building in Sanghvi Hills along the Ghodbunder Road. After attending to all the customers, Swati left for her home in Majiwada but couldn’t get an auto rickshaw for a long time. She then requested my brother, Manoj, to drop her off on his bike,” Saroj said.

    According to the police, around 11.20 pm on Sunday, their bike was hit by an unidentified truck near Panchamrut Society on the Thane-bound stretch of the road. The impact caused Swati to fall and get crushed under the truck’s rear wheel, resulting in fatal head injuries. The accused driver fled without helping the injured and is still untraceable. “My brother is currently undergoing treatment at the Oscar Hospital in Thane, with serious injuries to his hands and leg,” Saroj said.

    NB Kolhatkar, senior police inspector of the Kasarvadavali police station, said the truck driver was yet to be identified. “Our team is trying to trace the vehicle and the accused.”

    A case has been registered under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125(a) (acts endangering human life or personal safety due to rashness or negligence) and 125(b) (acts that endanger human life or personal safety) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 134(A) and (B) (duties of the driver in case of accident) of the Motor Vehicles Act, against the unidentified driver.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Truck Runs Over Bike In Ghodbunder Road, One Dead
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes