Tug-of-war over finance and more

Mumbai: The state finance department is back in focus amid the hectic parleys that are going on behind the scenes in the state. First it was the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP which publicly said it had not given up its claim on the finance department. Till January this year, the crucial department in the state government was headed by Ajit Pawar. Following his death, his post was claimed by Sunetra Pawar but chief minister Devendra Fadnavis kept the department to himself as the annual state budget was being prepared and he could not risk giving it to a political newbie. Pune, India - March 20, 2018: Sunetra Pawar in Women's special event at lane no. 8, Forennte, Koregaon Park in Pune, India, on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

As the NCP (SP) began tapping the possibility of joining the NDA at the Centre and in the state, one of the top items on its wishlist was this coveted department. The party also has one of the best candidates for the job—Jayant Patil--who was the state finance minister for almost a decade in successive Congress-NCP governments. The buzz that Patil is returning as finance minister got stronger after he had closed-door meetings with chief minister Fadnavis and later deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde last week, much to the alarm of Sunetra Pawar and son Parth. Patil in charge of finance could be dangerous for the mother-son duo, who are strongly opposed to the merger, as the finance minister controls the government’s purse and is therefore in a position to influence MLAs.

On the other hand, senior BJP ministers in the Mahayuti government too are not very happy with the idea of Sharad Pawar’s close confidant controlling the finance department. Looks like Ajit Pawar’s sudden demise has not only created problems for his party but also led to a tussle for the finance portfolio.

NCP taken by surprise

NCP leaders were taken by surprise as a relatively unknown figure in the party, former national secretary Sachchidanand Singh challenged Sunetra Pawar’s election as national president of the party alleging lacunae in the process. A day later, former national general secretary Brijmohan Shrivastav supported his demand. The bigger surprise was that none of the eight NCP ministers rushed to defend her. The party has 41 MLAs in the assembly but except one or two, everybody kept quiet. While state president Sunil Tatkare held a press conference ridiculing the demand and insisting that due legal procedure was followed for her election, his close aides pointed out that he did so only after getting a phone call from Sunetra. Insiders say party ministers and legislators are making their unhappiness - over the way the party is being handled - known to the party leadership. Their grievance is also aimed more at Parth Pawar than his mother. The legislators are also worried over the perception among them that the party leadership is weak as compared to CM Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde who head their parties in the coalition.

The silence of Rohit Pawar

NCP (SP) MLA and grand-nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, Rohit Pawar who is strongly opposed to aligning with the BJP, has maintained complete silence ever since the speculations began. He was also not seen in the parleys that were happening in the party. The word in the party is that Rohit may even quit and join Congress in case the party decides to join the NDA. At the same time, his proximity with the top leaders of state Congress is increasingly felt in political circles. In a couple of his protests, he was joined by state Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal. Of course, partymen also point out that the only person who can convince him to accept any such decision by the party is senior Pawar himself. As of now, the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA is keeping quiet on the speculations.

No vacancy at the top

It is not a secret that Eknath Shinde has been aspiring to return as chief minister ever since he lost the post to Devendra Fadnavis after the 2024 assembly polls. Several leaders from Shinde’s party have been publicly saying that Fadnavis should now become PM and Shinde should be made CM. On the other hand, with the speculations that Fadnavis could shift to Delhi, some of his colleagues in the state cabinet are dreaming of the top post.

Significantly, last Wednesday while interacting with mediapersons in Delhi after he met union home minister Amit Shah, Shinde said that he was not desperate for the chief ministership. Further, there is no vacancy in the state and Fadnavis would continue as the chief minister, he added. His remarks have come as a dampener for many.