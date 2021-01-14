Tukaram Mundhe appointed as Maharashtra human rights commission secretary
Tukaram Mundhe, a 2005 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer known for his frequent transfers, has been appointed as secretary of Maharashtra human rights commission. He was on compulsory wait for posting after being transferred from the post of Nagpur municipal commissioner on August 26.
This is Mundhe’s 17th posting in his 15 years of service. After his transfer from Nagpur Municipal Corporation, he was appointed as member secretary in Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran in September. However, the appointment was cancelled within days, keeping Mundhe on waiting for posting.
Another controversial IAS officer Arvind Kumar, a 1985-batch cadre, has been appointed as additional chief secretary in cooperation, marketing and textile department. The officer was shunted out from rural development department in October after his objectionable remarks against a section of top IAS officer on a WhatsApp group of IAS officers. The messages sent at midnight were strongly opposed to by senior officers who sought action. He was then appointed as managing director of Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, considered as a side posting.
