Tunisha ended her life after a 15-min chat with Sheezan: Police

Mumbai: The Vasai court on Wednesday extended the police custody remand of actor Sheezan Khan by two days after Waliv police informed the court that actress Tunisha Sharma ended her life in the green room of the television serial set where they were shooting on December 24, following a 15-minute conversation with him.

Police sought extension of the 28-year-old actor’s police custody, claiming that he had not revealed the details of his conversation with the deceased actress, and if they had quarrelled before the 20-year-old ended her life. Court has extended his custody till December 30.

“Every time we ask Sheezan about the conversation, he starts crying and has not yet revealed what that talk was about,” said a police officer from Waliv police station. Witnesses have told the police that the two spoke to each other during the lunch break, after which Sheezan slammed the door and exited the room. Soon after, she was found dead in the room.

Conflict of love

In June 2022 Sheezan, whose most notable outing was as young Akbar in the film ‘Jodha Akbar’ before he started working in television soaps, stepped into the lead role of ‘Ali Baba Daastan E Kabul’, opposite Tunisha. The two met on set and soon became friends. An outdoor shoot in Ladakh in July put them in close proximity and they soon started dating. On their return to Mumbai, Tunisha became close to his family, residing in Malad. At one time, she was seen wearing the hijab as well. By now, there were looked upon as a steady couple, who walked in and out of editing rooms and lunched together on set.

However, in keeping with the transience of modern coupledom, the relationship hit rough weather in November when Sheezan learnt about her panic attacks, which required medical intervention. He told the police he ended the relationship, as he was scared, adding that they could consider getting back together after her treatment. However, 15 days before the unfortunate incident, Sheezan said he had told her that the relationship had no future because of difference in their ages and religion.

“He cared for her even after the break-up and had told her mother to take care of her. He was also the one to rush her to the hospital after she was found hanging,” said a police officer from Waliv police station.

Missing chats

On Wednesday, police also informed the court that more than 25 pages of WhatsApp chats on Sheezan’s phone were deleted; they are trying to unravel details of the exchanges and who had expunged them. On the other hand, they have prepared a report of chats between the two found on the accused’s phone, running over 250 pages. The chats were between June and December, 2022. A team from Apple was summoned to unlock Sheezan’s phone.

They are also seeking to identify a woman, who Sheezan was seeing, while in a relationship with Tunisha. Khan’s lawyer, Sharad Rai, opposed the plea for extension of his custody, stating that the phone could not have been tampered with as police took it away soon after the unfortunate event last week.

“Sheezan and his family too want the truth to come out and want a fair trial as they are also upset over the young actress’ death,” said Rai.

Mother speaks up

Vanita Sharma, Tunisha’s mother, said soon after the break-up, her daughter had suffered a panic attack on December 16. A doctor from Kandivali confirmed her fragile mental and physical state. At the time Tunisha had asked her mother to request Sheezan to return to her.

A day before she died by suicide, Vanita visited the set and made an effort to reason with Sheezan but was told that he did not wish to patch up with Tunisha. Cops will now record Vanita’s statement.

Pawan Sharma, the actress’ uncle, put down Sheezan’s conduct on his having “multiple girlfriends”. “We saw Tunisha’s body more than two hours of her death. We do not know what may have conspired as she was dead half hour before she was rushed to the hospital,” said Pawan, adding that she had become close to Sheezan’s sisters.

Falak Naaz, Khan’s sister, said the family did not wish to comment on the issue.