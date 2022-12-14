Tutor burns student’s hand for not revising homework

Navi Mumbai: A private tutor has been booked for allegedly punishing an eight-year-old using a lighter, causing a blister on his left hand.

According to the Vashi police, Soni Tiwari, 35, was furious after she realised that the boy had not revised the homework assigned to him on Thursday evening. The class 3 boy, a resident of sector 3 in Vashi, had been taking private tuitions in a building adjacent to his residence for the last four months.

After going back home, the eight-year-old told his parents about the incident but they ignored it. However, on Sunday, a small blister formed on the boy’s left hand, following which the parents confronted the teacher.

“The teacher apologised to the family and said that her intention was only to warn the boy that a punishment would follow if he did not study,” a police officer said.

The teacher has been booked under Section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC and Section 75 (Cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

As per the recent ruling of the Supreme Court, the accused in cases less than seven years of punishment are not to be arrested and should be served notice. Hence, a notice of appearance before a police officer, under Section 41 A (1) of Code of Criminal Procedure, has been served on the teacher, a police official said.