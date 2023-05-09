MUMBAI: The husband of a television actress has been booked for allegedly injuring their 15-month-old son by banging the child against the floor of their bedroom, Bangur Nagar police said. The child, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Malad West, is said to be stable. TV actress’ husband booked for banging 15-month-old against floor

According to the police, complainant Chandrika Saha, 41, who has acted in popular serials such as Adaalat, C.I.D. and Savdhaan India: Crime Alert, approached them with CCTV recordings after she found her son injured in the house.

Saha, a resident of Malad, told the police that her husband, Aman Mishra, 21, was not happy with the birth of their child. On Friday, the baby was found crying in the bedroom and with injury marks. After getting him admitted to a hospital, Saha checked the footage from CCTV camera in the child’s bedroom and found that Mishra had banged the baby against the floor three times.

Saha told the police that she was a divorcee when she met Mishra, a share trader, in 2020. The two had an affair. When Saha found out that she was pregnant, he had insisted that she get an abortion. However, a doctor had advised against it. The couple often fought over the issue of her pregnancy. They got married last month when their son was 14 months old.

In her complaint to the police, Saha claimed that on Friday while she was in the kitchen, she heard her son crying. She then asked her husband to take care of the infant and saw him take the child into the infant’s bedroom. She said that after a few minutes, she heard her son cry again and then heard a loud thud. She rushed inside and saw her son lying injured on the floor.

The kid was rushed to a nearby hospital. She said that on Saturday, she checked the footage of the CCTV camera installed in their bedroom and found that Mishra had banged her son against the floor three times. She then approached the police with the CCTV recordings of the assault and lodged a complaint.

“Based on the complaint filed by Saha we have booked Mishra under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 for assaulting a child in one’s custody,” said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station. “We are investigating the case and examining the CCTV recordings,” added the officer.