Dombivli Two auto drivers arrested for friend’s murder in Dombivli

The Vishnunagar police in Dombivli on Tuesday arrested two people for allegedly killing a 44-year-old man in Devachipada near Dombivli Creek. One of their accomplice is still at large, said a police official.

The accused identified as Yogesh Dongare, 43, and Vilan Taware, 41, are residents of Motagaon in Dombivli. Their accomplice Deepak Karkade is still absconding. The deceased has been identified as Somnath Shinde, 44.

According to police officials, they received information about a dead body and they reached the spot and sent the body to Rukhmanibai Hospital for post-mortem. Police suspected that he was attacked with a stone-like object multiple times.

Mohan Khandare, Senior Police Inspector formed a team under the instruction of DCP Sachin Gunjal. During the investigation, they learned the identity of the deceased. Following this, the police began their inquiry with their relatives and friends. They learned that on the day of the incident, Shinde along with the three accused had gone to the Dombivli creek belt for drinking.

“We have arrested Dongare, and Taware from Dombivli and they revealed that they all were in an inebriated state and began a quarrel with Shinde over petty issues. They took a stone and attacked him. They then dumped his body and fled from the spot,” said Khandare adding “They all are auto drivers. We will produce the duo in court on Wednesday. The stone used in a crime is yet to be recovered. “