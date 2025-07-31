Search
Jul 31, 2025
Two booked for leaving live electric wire that killed 14-year-old

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 31, 2025

The police investigation has revealed that a family in the building had a wedding and that the decoration contractor allegedly unauthorizedly drew electricity from a nearby streetlight for setting up the lights for the wedding. The power line was not disconnected after that, said a police officer

Thane: Two months after a 14-year-old boy, Rajveer Lokhande, lost his life due to electrocution in the garden of a residential complex in Badlapur village, the police have booked two individuals for setting up an illegal power connection for a family function and leaving the live wire exposed, which allegedly caused the mishap.

According to the police, the incident occurred in early June when Lokhande went to the garden to play with his friends and came in contact with the live wire near a streetlight base and suffered a severe electric shock, after which he died. The police investigation has revealed that a family in the building had a wedding and that the decoration contractor allegedly unauthorizedly drew electricity from a nearby streetlight for setting up the lights for the wedding. The power line was not disconnected after that, said a police officer.

“The exposed wire remained live, and the boy came into contact with it and was electrocuted. When questioned, the decorator admitted that he had set up an unauthorized electricity connection from the streetlight, “ the officer said.

On Wednesday, the decorator and the father of the man who got married were booked under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

