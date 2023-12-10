Bhiwandi: Two buses charred in fire at KDMT depot

A major fire broke out in two buses parked at the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport workshop depot in Kalyan on Friday night. No casualties have been reported in the matter, said a fire official.

The incident took place at the KDMT workshop situated at Ganesh Ghat in Kalyan when the maintenance work was on and the buses caught fire.

Kalyan Fire Brigade officials said that a call was received at about on Friday midnight. They formed a team and rushed to the spot along with two fire engines. The fire was brought under control in one hour. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A fire official from Kalyan Fire Station said, “We will conduct panchnama and record the statement of KDMT staff on duty.”