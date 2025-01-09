Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two college students run over by bus after falling off bike

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jan 09, 2025 09:38 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: Two 19-year-old hotel management students were killed by a bus after falling from their bike on Sion-Panvel highway due to an uneven road.

NAVI MUMBAI: Two 19-year-old college students were crushed to death by a bus after they fell off their bike when it skidded on an uneven patch on Sion- Panvel highway. The accident occurred at 8:30am towards the Panvel side of the highway.

Two college students run over by bus after falling off bike
Two college students run over by bus after falling off bike

Police said the deceased have been identified as Shashipritam Raju Dontha, 19, and Sahil Vilas Kerkar, 19. Both were hotel management students and were traveling from Mulund to their college in Belapur on the two-wheeler on Tuesday morning when they met with the fatal accident just after they crossed the Uran Phata bridge.

“The uneven road led to imbalance, and both fell. At the same time, a bus was passing by, and it ran over them. The rear tyre of the bus went over their bodies leading to fatal injuries,” said a police officer, adding that the driver of the bus has been identified as Prashant Bade.

Police have registered a case under sections 106 (1), 281, 125 (A) and B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On