NAVI MUMBAI: Two 19-year-old college students were crushed to death by a bus after they fell off their bike when it skidded on an uneven patch on Sion- Panvel highway. The accident occurred at 8:30am towards the Panvel side of the highway. Two college students run over by bus after falling off bike

Police said the deceased have been identified as Shashipritam Raju Dontha, 19, and Sahil Vilas Kerkar, 19. Both were hotel management students and were traveling from Mulund to their college in Belapur on the two-wheeler on Tuesday morning when they met with the fatal accident just after they crossed the Uran Phata bridge.

“The uneven road led to imbalance, and both fell. At the same time, a bus was passing by, and it ran over them. The rear tyre of the bus went over their bodies leading to fatal injuries,” said a police officer, adding that the driver of the bus has been identified as Prashant Bade.

Police have registered a case under sections 106 (1), 281, 125 (A) and B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.