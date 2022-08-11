Two constables facing murder charges during riot dismissed from force

Mumbai: Two police constables of the Mumbai police, facing departmental inquiry for their alleged involvement in a murder, attempt to murder and rioting case in Hingoli in 2017 have been dismissed from their services. A man was killed and five others were seriously injured in the incident.

The policemen are identified as Shyam Mahadeo Kuril and his cousin Tuljesh Fakirchand Kuril. Constable Shyam was posted with the Tardeo Division of the Local Arms department of Mumbai police while constable Tuljesh was posted with the armed police training division in Kalina and was under training at the relevant time.

According to the police officials, on August 17, 2017, there was a major clash between two groups of people in the Rohidas Chowk area of Hingoli. The said incident had taken place over organising dahi handi celebration and the accused policemen were part of one group that attacked members of the opposite group with swords and iron rods.

As per the FIR filed by a 40-year-old shoe shop owner, Vijay Pyarelal Kuril, a group of around nine drunken men abused his cousin Bablu Kuril over the issue of organising dahi handi in the area. When Vijay had asked them why they are abusing his cousin, one of the group members attacked him with a sword and his associates assaulted him with a rod, bamboo sticks and swords.

Vijay’s four brothers along with a few others rushed to the spot to help them, but by then nine more people arrived at the spot from the opposite group’s side. These nine people included constables from Mumbai police Shyam Kuril and Tuljesh Kuril, who were in Hingoli on leave.

“Tuljesh allegedly hit the complainant’s brother Jeetu Kuril on his head with an iron rod, while Shyam stabbed him with a gupti (small sword-like weapon),” stated the FIR.

Vijay, his brother Jeetu and the others were brutally attacked by Shyam, Tuljesh and 16 others with deadly weapons. Jeetu died at the hospital the same day.

The Hingoli city police had arrested all the accused on charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting etc. and since then, the two policemen were under suspension pending departmental inquiry.

“The departmental inquiry of Mumbai police has found the two policemen guilty of the charges. The evidence collected in the case indicates their clear involvement. Thus, based on the findings of the departmental inquiry, the two were recently dismissed by Dyaneshwar Chavan, additional commissioner of police (central region,” a senior police officer confirmed on Wednesday.

“All the accused arrested in my brother’s murder case were released from the jail on emergency bail, granted during the lockdown. Since then, they are out,” said Vijay Kuril from Hingoli.