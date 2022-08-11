Two constables facing murder charges during riot dismissed from force
Mumbai: Two police constables of the Mumbai police, facing departmental inquiry for their alleged involvement in a murder, attempt to murder and rioting case in Hingoli in 2017 have been dismissed from their services. A man was killed and five others were seriously injured in the incident.
The policemen are identified as Shyam Mahadeo Kuril and his cousin Tuljesh Fakirchand Kuril. Constable Shyam was posted with the Tardeo Division of the Local Arms department of Mumbai police while constable Tuljesh was posted with the armed police training division in Kalina and was under training at the relevant time.
According to the police officials, on August 17, 2017, there was a major clash between two groups of people in the Rohidas Chowk area of Hingoli. The said incident had taken place over organising dahi handi celebration and the accused policemen were part of one group that attacked members of the opposite group with swords and iron rods.
As per the FIR filed by a 40-year-old shoe shop owner, Vijay Pyarelal Kuril, a group of around nine drunken men abused his cousin Bablu Kuril over the issue of organising dahi handi in the area. When Vijay had asked them why they are abusing his cousin, one of the group members attacked him with a sword and his associates assaulted him with a rod, bamboo sticks and swords.
Vijay’s four brothers along with a few others rushed to the spot to help them, but by then nine more people arrived at the spot from the opposite group’s side. These nine people included constables from Mumbai police Shyam Kuril and Tuljesh Kuril, who were in Hingoli on leave.
“Tuljesh allegedly hit the complainant’s brother Jeetu Kuril on his head with an iron rod, while Shyam stabbed him with a gupti (small sword-like weapon),” stated the FIR.
Vijay, his brother Jeetu and the others were brutally attacked by Shyam, Tuljesh and 16 others with deadly weapons. Jeetu died at the hospital the same day.
The Hingoli city police had arrested all the accused on charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting etc. and since then, the two policemen were under suspension pending departmental inquiry.
“The departmental inquiry of Mumbai police has found the two policemen guilty of the charges. The evidence collected in the case indicates their clear involvement. Thus, based on the findings of the departmental inquiry, the two were recently dismissed by Dyaneshwar Chavan, additional commissioner of police (central region,” a senior police officer confirmed on Wednesday.
“All the accused arrested in my brother’s murder case were released from the jail on emergency bail, granted during the lockdown. Since then, they are out,” said Vijay Kuril from Hingoli.
-
1.6 lakh eligible students out of 2.5 lakh register for JEE-Adv exam
Registrations for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) ended on Thursday and of the 2.5 lakh eligible candidates, only 1.6 lakh students have completed the process. 50 foreign nationals have also registered for the exam. JEE-Adv is the one window exam for admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). In 2020, and 2021 only 1.60 lakh students finished the registration process, and less than 1.5 lakh students eventually appeared for the test.
-
Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
-
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
-
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
