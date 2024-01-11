close_game
Two Covid-19 deaths in State

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Mumbai: There have been two Covid-19 deaths in the state, one in Ahmednagar and one in Pune Municipal Corporation areas were reported on January 10, alongside 98 fresh cases in the state

Mumbai: There have been two Covid-19 deaths in the state, one in Ahmednagar and one in Pune Municipal Corporation areas were reported on January 10, alongside 98 fresh cases in the state. According to a recent report from the state health department, Maharashtra currently has 849 active cases, with Mumbai alone accounting for 166 patients.

Since the surge in Covid-19 cases in December, the state has recorded 249 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant. Pune leads with 150 cases, followed by 30 in Nagpur and 21 in Mumbai. Responding to the escalating situation, the state health department’s Covid-19 task force, formed on January 5, issued renewed guidelines stressing the importance of adhering to Covid-19 protocols. This includes the mandatory wearing of masks and maintaining proper cough and hand hygiene.

Senior health officials from the state health department have acknowledged the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, particularly those associated with the JN.1 subvariant. They, however, added that so far, the cases have exhibited milder symptoms, and the current data does not indicate a significant increase in hospital admissions.

