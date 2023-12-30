close_game
Two delivery personnel meet fatal accidents

ByPayal Gwalani
Dec 30, 2023 06:48 AM IST

Two delivery personnel met fatal traffic accidents on Wednesday. A 22-year-old driver associated with a food delivery app lost his life after being struck by a BEST bus near the Marol metro station, while a 36-year-old rider for a grocery delivery service died after colliding with another two-wheeler

MUMBAI: Two delivery personnel met fatal traffic accidents on Wednesday. A 22-year-old driver associated with a food delivery app lost his life after being struck by a BEST bus near the Marol metro station, while a 36-year-old rider for a grocery delivery service died after colliding with another two-wheeler.

Saurabh Aayre, the 22-year-old, who had been working with the food delivery app lost his life in a collision with a BEST bus near the Marol metro station. The bus, driven by Rupesh Dahiwade, collided with his motorcycle from behind on Wednesday night. Dahiwade was booked for causing death by negligence. Saurabh’s brother, Akshay, shared that the family had recently purchased the motorbike for Saurabh after he secured the job. “On Wednesday evening, I received a call from my brother’s phone informing me about the accident. I quickly reached Marol Naka where people told me my brother had been taken to Seven Hills Hospital,” he said.

Sahar police filed charges against Dahiwade under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

In another incident, Satish Devendra, 36, involved in grocery delivery, left for a delivery past midnight on Wednesday. A few hours later, his family received news of the accident. Satish had collided with another two-wheeler not far from their Antop Hill residence. He succumbed to injuries during hospital treatment. “I later learned that the accident took place not too far from our house in Antop Hill, only a few minutes after he left. He had dashed into another two-wheeler coming from the opposite side,” said his brother Shaktivel.

The other driver, still hospitalised, was charged under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

