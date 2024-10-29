Two died in separate road accidents in Navi Mumbai
Two fatal road accidents in Navi Mumbai late Saturday claimed the lives of two motorcyclists due to negligence, prompting police action against the accused.
Navi Mumbai: Two people lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Navi Mumbai late on Saturday night. In both cases, the deceased were riding two-wheelers and the fatal accidents were caused by the negligence of the accused.
In the first incident, the deceased, Sashi Nagnath Ubale, 48, resident of Uran, was caught unaware of a private bus parked in the middle of the road. Ubale was on a motorbike and the bus was parked in the middle of the road beside Amid Garage at Uran Mora road with no driver in it.
“There was no signal given to indicate that the vehicle was stationary. The driver had alighted from the vehicle to do some errands. We have identified the accused and will be serving notice,” said Uran Jitendra Misal, senior inspector of Uran police.
In the second incident, Anilkumar Shivaji Thakur, 39, working in a garage, was heading home in Ajivali village, Panvel when his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding tanker. registered with the Panvel Taluka police The accident occurred at 10pm when the tanker was reported to be driving recklessly and rammed onto the bike. The accused Parmeshwar Devidas Randive, 36, was served with a notice by the Panvel Taluka police. A case was registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).
