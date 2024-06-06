Two fisherwomen in Navi Mumbai flung off speeding BEST bus

Navi Mumbai: Two fisherwomen sustained serious injuries to their head and body and were admitted to intensive care unit (ICU) after they lost balance and flung out of a running BEST bus as the driver took a sharp turn at high speed. HT Image

The fisherwomen, Soni Wagh, 30 and her elder sister Sita Wagh, 32, boarded the bus along with their mother and aunt at Koparkhairane around 6pm on June 1. While proceeding towards Ghansoli, the bus driver, Swapnil Bhagwat Devare, took a sharp turn while connecting to Mahape bridge. Both Sita and Soni, standing inside the bus, lost their balance and fell off the rear door.

“They were returning home after catching crabs at Koparkhairane creek. After boarding the bus, they were waiting for the conductor to collect their tickets. The bus driver sped up and took a turn recklessly which tilted the bus and therefore, my wife and sister-in-law fell off,” said Ganesh Pawar, husband of Soni Wagh.

A complaint was registered on June 4 with the Koparkhairane police. For preliminary treatment the sisters were taken to NMMC General Hospital in Vashi. However, due to the seriousness of the injuries, the sisters were transferred to Sion Hospital.

“At NMMC hospital, we were told that there were no brain surgeons and therefore we were asked to shift them to Sion hospital where for two days they were not treated and left unattended for over 24 hours on a metal stretcher. The staff also behaved rudely with them. When asked to start the treatment, the doctors said there are many other patients to attend to,” said Pawar.

The lackadaisical attitude of doctors faced at Sion Hospital prompted the relatives to seek treatment from a private hospital in Dombivli. Soni has received multiple stitches to her head and Sita has suffered extensive injuries all over. The police have registered a case against the BEST bus driver Swapnil Devare under sections 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt to someone by acting in a rash or negligent manner), 338 (causing grievous hurt to someone) of Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

BEST officials said they are looking into the matter. “Action as per the service regulation will be initiated against the driver. The victims can seek compensation by following the due process,” said Sunil Vaidya, public relation officer, BEST.