Two held for smuggling gold worth 4.55 crore

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling gold worth ₹4.55 crore from Dubai to Mumbai. A total of 8.3 kilograms of gold were seized from them. They were travelling on different flights, however, their handler was the same – a Dubai-based person.

The accused – identified as Mohammed Suleman and Abdul Basit – were intercepted at the Mumbai airport on Monday after DRI officials worked out specific intelligence received about them.

On searching Suleman – a resident of the Daryaganj area in Delhi – four pouches were recovered. After opening the pouches, gold in paste form was found along with a ring, said DRI sources, adding, “Total gold seized from him was 4,300 grams, worth around ₹2.40 crore.”

Similarly, Basit, who had come on an Air India flight, was intercepted and searched. Four pouches were found hidden in his underwear. The pouches contained around 4,000 grams of gold paste worth around ₹2.15 crore.

Initially, both the passengers claimed that they had legally purchased the precious metal, but failed to furnish any documents or invoices supporting their claims, the source added. However, after interrogation, they revealed that both were handed over the gold for smuggling in India by a person in Dubai who had promised a hefty commission for smuggling the gold.

The DRI officials are working out information revealed by the accused persons about their Dubai-based handler.

DRI suspects the involvement of an organised gang behind the gold smuggling. The racket members are generally on the lookout for Indian people travelling back to India from Dubai. Later the Mumbai counterparts of the gang would take care of taking the delivery of the smuggled gold and later sell precious metal in local markets.

Hawala channels are used for transferring the money, the source said.

Suleman and Basit have been arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act for smuggling gold. Smuggling gold worth over ₹1 crore is a non-bailable offence.