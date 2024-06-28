Two illegal bars razed in Mira Road, Bhaynadar as part of demolition drive

MUMBAI: The Mira Bhyandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Thursday demolished two illegal bars as part of their demolition drive against unauthorised bars in Mira Road and Bhayandar, following instructions from the state. The Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation on Thursday demolished two unauthorised bars, 'Timeless' and 'Aishwarya', in Mira Road. (Azim Tamboli)

The civic body launched the drive a day after chief minister Eknath Shinde gave directions to raze illegal bars and pubs in the wake of the Pune incident of alleged consumption of drugs at a similar establishment.

After a survey, the municipal commissioner identified 22 bars out of 150-odd establishments across the municipal limits as illegal and where youth frequently consume narcotics and alcohol. On Thursday, they demolished bars named “Timeless” and “Aishwarya” as they were constructed without permission.

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers, and bulldozers and JCB machines are used to demolish these illegal structures.

“Twelve officials each from Mira Road and Kashimira police stations along with the riot control police have been posted for bandobast duty during demolition to keep a check on law and order,” Prakash Gailwad, deputy commissioner of police, Mira Road, said.

According to Ravi Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner, they have ordered their divisional employees to carry out the demolition. “There are several unauthorised hookah parlours and orchestra bars which have been given repeated notices from us however now we are starting to demolish them ourselves,” said Pawar.

After repeated protests by MLA Pratap Sarnaik against unauthorised dance bars in Mira-Bhayandar two years ago, the administration took action against 13 dance bars in the city and 45 other bars. But with time, the issue had cooled down, and bars were reconstructed as the protest had boiled down.