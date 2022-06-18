Two in jail after scuffle over song playing in Wadala bar

Mumbai: A fight over a song in an orchestra bar left three people gravely injured all of who have been admitted to Sion Hospital. A case has been registered and two people have been arrested.

According to the Wadala police, the incident took place on Thursday night at Hotel Panchavati Bar and Restaurant on Barkat Ali Dargah Road in Wadala East. Anand Fernandez, Salman Naushad Khan and Tausif Chougule were drinking, while the other group Ravi Kevat, Prem Yadav and three other members were seated at a different table.

Upon Tausif’s request, the orchestra played a Bengali song when Kevat and others intervened and asked the bar manager to play ‘Bewafa Bar Mein’ from the 2002 movie ‘Annarth’ starring Sanjay Dutt.

The manager said Kevat wanted to listen to a song by Adnan Sami which was objected to by Tausif.

“They had an argument over it but it was immediately solved by the hotel management’s intervention. However, later all accused got into another argument,” said police inspector Mahendra Kaldokhe of Wadala police station.

Kevat who was carrying a multi-tool keychain with a knife immediately started stabbing Tausif, who suffered injuries on his neck, while Salman who went to intervene between the two was stabbed in his hand, shoulder and even near his heart. Anand Fernandez too suffered minor injuries.

“All the three were admitted to Sion Hospital. Tausif and Anand were subsequently discharged from the hospital while Salman is still been treated,” said Kaldokhe.

The police said they have arrested Ravi and Prem in the case and have booked them for 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have also taken a cross-complaint against Salman and Tausif under 504 of IPC for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace,” said Kaldokhe.

The police said that Salman works as an electrician in Bharni Naka, Antop Hill, Ravi works and handles a builder’s site and has several cases registered against him, Anand owns grocery shops and Tausif breeds goats and sells them during Eid.

“I had gone only to intervene in Tausif and Ravi’s fight. However, he stabbed me at least eight to ten times. Tausif could have died he was lucky his wound turned out to be superficial,” said Salman who is undergoing treatment and has got stitches on his arms, head and underarms.

“Ravi has several cases registered against him and we know him for long. We were drinking on our table and they were on their table when the dispute took place over a song,” he added.

The police said they have seized the keychain knife used in the crime.