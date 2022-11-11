Two killed, two injured in hit-and-run on WEH

Mumbai: Two men were killed and two others were injured in a hit-and-run accident near the metro junction on the Western Express Highway (WEH) at Goregaon East in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the Vanrai police, a car jumped the road divider at high speed from the Southbound carriageway to the North carriageway and hit an auto-rickshaw plying in opposite direction and also a Royal Enfield bike. After the accident, the driver left his EcoSport car bearing the number plate (MH 47 K 2531) at the spot and fled without helping the injured.

Police officials said the unidentified driver was travelling towards South Mumbai when he lost control of his car and jumped over the divider hitting the autorickshaw first, followed by the motorcycle.

One of the injured, who is also an eyewitness to the incident, Sachin Kaku (42) told the police that he is a resident of Bhayander and works at Marol. He left his house at 2.30pm on Wednesday along with his colleague Varun Shetty (53) for work. While returning at 1.45am on Thursday they were travelling near the Jaycoach bridge on WEH when the car coming from the opposite direction suddenly jumped the road divider and hit the rickshaw before crashing into their bike.

“When I woke up, I was in the hospital. I was informed that Shetty also suffered injuries, as they were thrown off the bike due to the impact,” said Kaku.

The auto driver identified as, Rohit Pandit (23), and his passenger, Jinoy Molakpalli (48), suffered grievous injuries and were declared dead during treatment.

Police officials said that Kaku suffered injuries to his right shoulder, chest and back while Shetty suffered injuries to his right hand and waist and severe injuries on his face.

On the basis of Kaku’s statement, police registered an FIR against the unknown driver under section 304A of Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

The bodies of the two deceased persons were sent for post-mortem. Police said Molakpalli was employed with a private company and was headed to his house in Kandivali East in an auto when the accident took place.

Police officers said that they are yet to check the CCTV footage of the spot and trace the address of the owner of the car. “We are tracing the accused,” said Rajesh Nandimath, senior police inspector of Vanrai police station.