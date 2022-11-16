Two leopards captured in Aarey

Mumbai: The forest department on Tuesday morning captured two leopards in Aarey Colony.

The officials had laid traps after a 32-year-old Sangita Gurav was injured in a leopard attack near unit no 15, while she was returning from her office on Friday evening.

Santosh Saste, deputy conservator, Thane territorial division, said, “We have trapped two female leopards. We are examining them and correlating data on them with data on our camera traps.”

The big cats were shifted to the rescue centre at Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Narayan Mane, round forest officer, Aarey forest, said, “The two leopards are mother and daughter. We suspect that the younger leopard could have been involved in one of the four attacks earlier.”

He said that Gurav was probably attacked by the leopard number C 57.

On October 24, a 16-month-old girl, Eitika Akilhesh Lot, was killed in a leopard attack near unit no 15 in Aarey. On October 4, a nine-year-old child Himanshu Yadav was attacked when he was going to watch garba. A cattle farm worker Ram Yadav was attacked by a leopard, but he escaped with minor injuries on November 6.