Mumbai: Two men lost lives after their two-wheeler crashed into barricades on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Saturday. The police booked the deceased rider for negligent driving. Two men killed in a bike accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

The motorcyclist Ashok Dattu Handva, 25, and the pillion rider Paras Sunil Vartha, 18, residents of Khandiwade in Palghar were on their way to Vasai to attend a wedding when the accident occurred. According to the Mandvi police, the accident took place on the Southbound carriageway of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at 8.40pm.

The police said that Handva was speeding and crashed his motorcycle into a barricade and both suffered several injuries. On receiving information from passersby, the police reached the spot and rushed the men to Sanjivani hospital in Virar where they were declared dead.

“We have booked Handva under section 106 (death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for causing the death of his friend and himself,” said a police officer. After a report from RTO if the motorcycle was faulty, the police will be filing a closure report to the case.