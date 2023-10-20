Two onion traders booked for cheating trader for 2.07 crore in Belapur

Navi Mumbai HT Image

CBD Belapur police has booked two onion traders who have cheated a businessman of ₹2.07 crore by promising great returns if he invested in their export business. The complainant Rajottam Sarvottam Ganguly (41), a resident of Parsik Hill at Belapur, approached CBD Belapur police on Monday and registered a case against two traders identified as Ketan Amrutlal Jobaliya, a resident of Mira Bhayander and Kamlesh Naveenchandra Shah, a resident of Mulund.

Ganguly had met Jobaliya and Shah through common business friends. In the year 2021, the duo lured Ganguly to invest in their export business of onions, promising very high returns in the deal. Accordingly, Ganguly invested ₹3.20 crore in the business of export. The accused said that the onions were to be exported to Dubai. Later, they paid only ₹29 lakh to Ganguly, citing losses in the export.

Ganguly later found that Shah had received ₹3 .20 crore through hawala and he started demanding his remaining ₹2.07 crore back from the traders which they refused to pay . After he realized that the duo won’t pay him the money, he decided to approach police station and registered a case on Monday.

The duo have been booked under the sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. “We have registered the case as per the allegation of the complainant and are investigating the matter further. We are also investigating if anyone else too was cheated in a similar way by these two,” said a police officer from CBD Belapur police station.

