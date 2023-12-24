Two persons killed in separate road accident in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: A 28-year-old woman and a 32-year-old sanitation worker were killed in separate road accidents on Friday in Bhiwandi. The first incident was reported from Chavindra-Vanjar Patti Naka road near Fountain Hotel at 11pm when a couple with their kids were returning home after having dinner at a dhaba. The deceased has been identified as Firdous Asrar Khan, 28, who resided with her two children and husband Asrar Khan at Pirani Pada in Shantinagar, Bhiwandi. HT Image

Police sources said that Asrar was riding the bike when a container truck brushed his two-wheeler. Asrar lost his balance and Firdous fell under the rear wheel of the container while the other three on the bike fell on the left side. Firdous suffered serious head injuries and locals rushed to the spot and caught the driver of the container and bashed him before handing him over to the local police. Firdous was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where she was declared dead before admission.

Ranvir Bayas, senior police inspector, at Bhiwandi Taluka station said, “We have arrested the driver of the container and booked a case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) 279 (rash and driving) 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of other) 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) 427 (Mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code and 185 of Motor Vehicle Act.”

The second incident took place on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan road near Arihant city under Shanti Nagar police station jurisdiction on Friday night. A 32-year-old sanitation worker Sagar Parmar from Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation was killed after his bike skidded due to potholes. Police sources said that Parmar and his friend Jitesh were returning home from Tulsa dhaba after celebrating the friend’s birthday.

Yogesh Ghodke, police sub inspector, Shanti Nagar police station said, “We learnt that Parmar and Jitesh were under the influence of alcohol and Parmar was riding a bike while Jitesh was riding as pillion. They were heading towards Bhiwandi and reached Arihant city when his bike skidded trying to avoid potholes. Parmar suffered serious head injuries, while Jitesh suffered minor injuries.” The locals alerted the police and later they were taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where Parmar succumbed to his injuries before arrival. Police registered an Accident Death Report The further investigation is one.