MUMBAI: Two teenagers, who were traveling from Govandi to Dongri for the Eid-e-Milad rally, were killed after an unknown vehicle ran over them at the Lalbaug Bridge on Friday night. Two teens run over by vehicle on Lalbaug flyover

According to the Kalachowkie police, Sayyad Rizvi Zohar Raza alias Sayak, 18, and Kaish Ahmed Shaikh alias Vais, 19, both residents of Gautam Nagar, Govandi were traveling from Govandi to Mumbai Central for Eid-e-Milad on a motorbike.

Both suffered severe head injuries and were rushed to Masina Hospital in Byculla by passersby, but were declared dead on arrival.

“We have registered a case under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 136 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 against the unknown vehicle driver,” said the police officer.

We are checking CCTV footage to identify the unknown vehicle, added the police officer.

