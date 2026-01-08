MUMBAI: Two workers were killed in a fire that broke out at a lithium-ion cell production unit in Andheri East on Wednesday evening. Two workers die in fire at lithium-ion cell unit in Andheri East

The deceased were identified as Bhagvan Pitale, 30, and Sumant Jadhav, 28. Pitale was declared dead on arrival at Seven Hills Hospital, while Jadhav was pronounced dead at Rajawadi Hospital.

According to the fire brigade, several workers were present inside the unit when the blaze erupted. While most managed to escape, the two victims were unable to get out in time. “When we reached the spot, other workers informed us that two of their colleagues were trapped inside. Our teams entered the industrial unit, which was filled with dense smoke, and rescued them. Both were unconscious and had suffered severe suffocation along with burn injuries on their hands,” said assistant divisional fire officer S K Sawant.

A senior official from Rajawadi Hospital said the victims were brought in a critical condition. “Both patients were severely affected due to smoke inhalation and were declared dead on arrival. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted,” the official told HT.

The production unit was operating from the third floor of the four-storeyed Narayan Plaza building. The fire was reported at 6.36 pm and was brought under control within about half an hour. However, smoke ventilation operations continued for some time, and the fire was fully extinguished by 9.20pm.

Officials said the blaze originated in a 1,500-square-foot unit of NeoCell Industries, destroying internal office furniture, wooden partitions and the false ceiling.

Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 10), said two deaths had been reported in the incident and an accidental death report was being registered. The cause of the fire is under investigation.