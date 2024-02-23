UAE temple proof of Sanatan Dharma’s reach, says Nadda

The Sanatan Dharma with its message of peace and human values is spreading far and wide with the establishment of a temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) being a proof of it, said Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday. HT Image

Nadda, along with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, was speaking at the five-day ashwamedha mahayagya being held in Kharghar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The yagya is organised by Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar, a socio-spiritual organisation headed by Dr. Pranab Pandya and Shaildidi along with youth leader Dr. Chinmay Pandya. The objective of the yagya, which began on Wednesday, is to empower the nation as a vishwa guru, by making it capable, strong and united.

Referring to the consecration at Ayodhya Ram temple, Nadda said it is a pleasant coincidence that the Ram Lalla Pratishthan has taken place around the same time that this mahayagya is in progress. “The Parivar provides inspiration for a Ramrajya, where everyone is happy. self-confident, independent and is working for the welfare of the world.”

“Our Sanatan religion is expanding. Even the UAE now has a Sanatan temple, thanks to the efforts of Modiji,” he added.

Fadnavis said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision of a developed country by 2047 and I am confident that Gayatri Parivar will have a major contribution to this development.”

The two leaders were accompanied by Nadda’s wife Dr Malika Nadda and BJP national joint secretary Shiv Prakash along with BJP’s state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha and party’s Mumbai president Ashish Shelar. Also in attendance were music composers Shankar Mahadevan, Himesh Reshammiya, and lyricist Sameer among others.