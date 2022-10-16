Uber driver arrested for harassing Marathi actor

Mumbai: The police have arrested an Uber driver – Mohammed Murad –for allegedly misbehaving and molesting a Marathi actor – Mavana Naik – on Saturday night. The incident happened between Bandra-Kurla Complex to Suman Nagar Flyover, Chembur. The driver was arrested on Sunday evening.

Naik – an Indian actress, emcee, and director from Mumbai – took to Twitter to share her experience. She wrote that at 8:20 pm she had called for an Uber from BKC to Chembur. When they reached the Jio garden at BKC, the Uber driver started talking on the phone. “I asked him not to do so. Later, he jumped the BKC signal. I again requested him to not do it. He did not listen,” tweeted Naik.

The traffic police pulled him over and he began arguing with them, mentions her tweet.

“When I told him to stop the argument and leave, he said: Tu bharegi kyaa 500 rupees?, (will you pay 500 rupees?) rukh tere ko dikhata hoo (wait, I will show you),” tweeted Naik.

Naik then told the driver to take the car to a police station, however, he refused to stop.

According to the tweet, the driver of car MH 476 AD 4513 raced the car on Chunabhatti Road up to Priyadarshani Park when she started yelling. Two bike riders and one rickshaw guy cornered the cab.

A case has been registered under sections 354 for molestation and sections of the motor vehicles act for talking on the phone while driving, jumping signals, etc.

“Anything could have happened if not for the concerned citizens. I was scared and it wasn’t even late at night. The driver was in his twenties and dared to threaten a woman travelling alone,” Naik tweeted.

Meanwhile, Uber in a statement said, “What has been described is deplorable and has no place on our platform. This violates our community guidelines that uphold safety for all. Our team has already connected with the rider to provide support and the driver’s access to the Uber app has been removed.”