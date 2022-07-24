Uddhav asks loyalists to sign pledge of allegiance to party
Mumbai Shiv Sena president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Eknath Shinde was trying to create a Sena without the Thackerays.
To strengthen the party’s case before the Election Commission of India (ECI) and stave off the challenge from the dissident camp, which has sought to represent the “real” Sena and claim the party’s symbol, Uddhav has asked his loyalists to sign a pledge of allegiance to the party and launch a membership drive.
“They want to finish the Shiv Sena and in doing so, they want to snap the strong relationship between the party and the Thackerays,” charged Uddhav, while speaking on Sunday at a party function at Kalachowkie in central Mumbai. He also derided Shinde and his men as “rebels and traitors.”
“If they are so brave, then why do they use the photograph of my father, the Shiv Sena supremo (Bal Thackeray)? Let them seek votes in their own names,” Uddhav dared Shinde and his men while asking them to move around in the state with their own parents for public meetings. “They want to steal the party and while doing so, they also want to steal my father (from me). You are not mards (men), but dacoits,” he lashed out while referring to the attempts of the dissidents to claim the mantle of the late Sena supremo, who enjoys a talismanic appeal over the party faithful.
Referring to the Shinde camp’s petition before the ECI, wherein it has tried to stake claim over the Shiv Sena and its bow-and-arrow symbol, Uddhav asked his loyalists to sign pledges of loyalty and allegiance to the party and launch a membership registration drive. Uddhav, whose birthday falls is on July 27, said that his party men should give this to him as a birthday gift. He claimed that the dissidents had roped in “professional agencies” for the purpose while using the resources at their disposal for it.
Last Monday, Shinde dissolved the 282-member national executive of the party and reconstituted it with his chosen set of leaders. Former ministers Anandrao Adsul and Ramdas Kadam were appointed as the party’s leaders, while legislators Tanaji Sawant, Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, Yashwant Jadhav, ex-bureaucrat Vijay Nahata and actor Sharad Ponkshe were appointed as deputy leaders. Sawantwadi MLA Deepak Kesarkar was made the chief spokesperson. Shinde has anointed himself as the ‘mukhya neta’ or chief leader of the party, while Uddhav was retained as the party president.
The ECI has asked the two factions to submit documents by August 8 to substantiate and support their claims over the election symbol.
Govt will topple under weight of own contradictions: Raut
Mumbai A day after Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Chandrakant Patil admitted that they had picked Eknath Shinde as the chief minister of Maharashtra with a 'heavy heart', the Shiv Sena charged that this revealed the cracks in the alliance and claimed that the government would topple under the weight of its contradictions. Raut added that Patil had spoken about something that was going on in his mind.
Shinde to launch state tour later this month
Mumbai In an attempt to counter Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's state-wide 'Shiv Samvad Yatra,' which aims at galvanizing the Shiv Sena's rank-and-file after a vertical split in the party, chief minister Eknath Shinde is planning to launch his tour of Maharashtra later this month. On Thursday, Aaditya launched his tour, covering Thane, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad (Sambhajinagar) in the first phase.
ISC results 2022: U.P. students fare better than others in country
Uttar Pradesh students have performed better than other students across the country in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 examination 2022, the result of which was announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday. The U.P. students have registered the pass percentage of 99.48% against pan-India's pass percentage of 99.38%. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated all the successful ISC students, their parents and teachers.
Cops rescue Ukranian woman, her husband who got lost on way to Haridwar
MEERUT Police came to the rescue of a Ukranian woman and her Indian husband who strayed on to a wrong route to Haridwar on Saturday midnight, due to traffic diversion for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Later, their car got trapped in a marsh. SP( city) of Bijnor Praveen Ranjan said that Dial 112 received a distress call from a Ukrainian woman Anastasia and her Indian husband on Saturday midnight.
Disabled victims of sexual abuse need special attention: SC Judge
Supreme Court judge Dinesh Maheshwari asserted that disabled victims of sexual abuse need special attention rather than sympathy. Justice Maheshwari was the chief guest at the two-day conference on 'Sensitization of District Judges on Gender Justice and Differently abled victims/ survivors of sexual abuse' organised by Judicial Training and Research Institute, Lucknow.
