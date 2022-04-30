Uddhav asks Sena leaders to go on the offensive against MNS, BJP
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked party spokespersons to go aggressive against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when countering the two parties. At a meeting with spokespersons, Thackeray also instructed them to expose the “bogus” Hindutva of Raj Thackeray, who heads the MNS. The chief minister also met Sena MPs at his official residence Varsha.
In the last two weeks, Sena has been cornered by both the MNS and BJP over the Hanuman Chalisa row and the use of loudspeakers on religious structures.
Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said, “Uddhav ji directed us to inform people of the work done by the state government. He also asked us to give a befitting reply to BJP and the MNS’s bogus politics around Hindutva.”
“Uddhav ji said both the parties were only interested in creating chaos and if they provoked us, we shouldn’t spare them,” Kayande added.
Sanjay Raut, Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, said Thackeray slammed Raj over his role when Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992 and when the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was on. “The main discussion was around strengthening the party. Uddhav ji spoke to us about the constituencies and the recent developments.”
He said, “Uddhav ji asked us to counter the opposition allegations firmly... What is the connection of the opponents with Hindutva? Sena has sacrificed the most for Hindutva in the country. Balasaheb Thackeray lost the right to vote for six years. In the 1992 riots, thousands of Shiv Sainiks sacrificed their lives. At that time, the people, who are now talking about Hindutva, were hiding. They don’t have the right to speak about it.”
The Sena chief is slated to address a rally in Mumbai on May 14. The party has planned Thackeray’s rally in Marathwada on June 8.
“We are finalising the date for Sena leader and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya. We are not guests in Ayodhya as we don’t use Lord Ram for politics,” Raut said.
Maha Dy CM, Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh’s son meet Gadkari in Nagpur
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, home minister Dilip Walse Patil and jailed former minister Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh held a closed-door meeting with senior BJP leader and union transport minister Nitin Gadkari for over 40 minutes on Friday evening in Nagpur. Pawar accompanied by the Maharashtra home minister Wadse-Patil also visited Maoist-hit Gadchiroli during his one-day Vidarbha tour and felicitated jawans of C-60 Battalion which is engaged in thwarting militants in Gadchiroli District.
Bengaluru weather update: April 29 was hottest day of the year, expect rain
Bengaluru witnessed hottest day of the year today with city's maximum temperature touching 35.2 degrees celsius till 1:45 pm. Going by temperature records at various weather stations in and around Bengaluru, Kasturi Nagar WS reported 35.6 degrees celsius and Pride Orchid WS, near Whitefield, recorded 37.3 degrees celsius. For a Heatwave, the max temperature should be at least 4.5 degrees celsius above normal.
Buddha Nullah cleaning project: Ludhiana MC chief directs officials to install interceptor lines before monsoons
To expedite works to clean the Buddha Nullah, municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting of the monitoring committee constituted under the project at the MC's Zone D office on Friday. The problems being faced in installation of interceptor lines in Upkar Nagar and nearby areas, difficulty in identifying a location for installation of a pumping station near Gaughat Gurdwara and shifting of electricity lines were discussed.
Ludhiana industrialists raise issues of poor roads, overflowing sewage
Avon Cycles Limited hosted a meeting with leading industrialists of the city to discuss major issues being faced by them and ways to resolve them . The meeting was also attended by MLA of Ludhiana south constituency, Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna. Chairman and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa, joint managing director Rishi Pahwa and executive director Mandeep Pahwa welcomed her on the occasion.
PAU holds webinar on role of nutrition gardens
The department of extension education and communication management, Punjab Agricultural University, organised a national webinar on “nutritional security through nutrition garden: Role of extension personnel” for staffers of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and farm advisory service centres and extension professionals. More than 50 faculty members and students from PAU and KVKs of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu attended the webinar. The guest speaker was Rupa Upadhyay, professor at Lady Irwin College, University of Delhi.
