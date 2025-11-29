Uddhav slams BJP-led union govt for ‘false patriotism’

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday criticised the BJP-led governments at both central and state levels. The former, for its advisory asking MPs not to conclude their speeches in Parliament with slogans like “Vande Mataram”, “Jai Hind”, or even “thanks”, calling the move “hypocritical patriotism”. The latter, for various issues, such as the proposed large-scale tree cutting in Nashik’s Tapovan for Sadhu Gram, alleged misuse of money power ahead of local body polls, what he called the “arrogance of power” among Mahayuti leaders, and the city’s worsening air quality. Mumbai, India - May 04, 2023: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray alongside MP Anil Desai and MP Sanjay Raut, addresses a press conference, at Matoshree, Bandra (East), in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 04, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference at his Matoshree residence in Bandra, Thackeray condemned the advisory for MPs issued in the Rajya Sabha and said, “This is the same BJP that once insisted ‘those who want to live in this country must say Vande Mataram.’ Now they themselves are banning it in Parliament. Their false patriotism and fake Hindutva stand exposed,” challenging that his party’s MPs will say Vande Mataram and see if the BJP will suspend them.

Regarding the felling of trees in Nashik’s Tapovan, Thackeray strongly opposed the plan to cut thousands of trees to build a Sadhu Gram for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. He questioned the need for destroying green cover when earlier accommodation sites for sadhus could be used instead. “We are not against the Kumbh Mela or the Sadhu Gram, but it should not come at the cost of thousands of trees. Why must it be built at Tapovan? Build it where the sadhus stayed earlier. If needed, we will hit the streets with Nashik citizens,” he said.

He further alleged that the BJP intends to hand over the Sadhu Gram land to contractors for construction after the Kumbh Mela. “In the name of Sadhu Gram, they want to grab the land. Later, it will be given to contractors. This is the BJP’s ‘muh mein Ram, bagal mein contractor’ policy (Ram’s name in mouth and contractors hiding in arms). It shows how BJP’s Hindutva is fake,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray further claimed that the Mahayuti is using unprecedented money power for the upcoming local government elections. “Money is flowing like never before,” he said.

Highlighting the worsening air quality in Mumbai, Thackeray criticised the government’s “contractor-driven development model”, which he claimed has worsened the air quality and contributed to the destruction of green spaces such as Aarey Colony. “When I was chief minister, I stayed the Aarey car shed project. Not because I was against the Metro, but because I was against cutting trees. But later trees were cut in Aarey, and due to zero-planning, contractor-oriented development projects, pollution has reached dangerous levels,” Thackeray said.