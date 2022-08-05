Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Uddhav Thackeray returns as Saamana editor

Uddhav Thackeray returns as Saamana editor

Published on Aug 05, 2022 01:47 PM IST
The newspaper, which was launched in 1989, had Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray as the editor and after his demise, Uddhav had taken over
Thackeray had stepped down as the editor in 2019. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reappointed himself as the editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana. The print line of the newspaper on Friday had Thackeray’s name as the editor and that of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as the executive editor.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.

The newspaper, which was launched in 1989, had Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray as the editor. After his demise in 2012, Uddhav Thackeray was appointed as his successor.

However, after becoming the chief minister in 2019, Thackeray stepped down as the editor and was replaced by his wife Rashmi.

After being ousted by Eknath Shinde as the chief minister in June, Thackeray is back as the editor of the paper.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
