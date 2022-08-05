Uddhav Thackeray returns as Saamana editor
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reappointed himself as the editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana. The print line of the newspaper on Friday had Thackeray’s name as the editor and that of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as the executive editor.
Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.
The newspaper, which was launched in 1989, had Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray as the editor. After his demise in 2012, Uddhav Thackeray was appointed as his successor.
Also Read: Shouty Saamana takes cautious stance amid Sena crisis in Maharashtra
However, after becoming the chief minister in 2019, Thackeray stepped down as the editor and was replaced by his wife Rashmi.
After being ousted by Eknath Shinde as the chief minister in June, Thackeray is back as the editor of the paper.
-
HC upholds ban on sale of firecrackers within Bengaluru city limits
The High Court of Karnataka has upheld the police department's decision to withdraw the no-objection certificate issued for sale of firecrackers within Bengaluru city limits. The single judge bench of Krishna S Dixit rejected the contention of several traders who had challenged the police department's decision. The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru had withdrawn the NOC to these traders in 2012. The Director General of Police, Karnataka had upheld the Commissioner's order in 2013.
-
Six members of family killed in road mishap in Karnataka's Yadgir: Report
Six members of a family including two women and a six-month old infant have died in a road accident near Arakera (K) village of Gurmitkal taluk here late on Thursday night, police said. However, a three-year old boy has survived with injuries and has been shifted to a hospital at Kalaburagi for treatment. They said that the family was returning to Yadgir after performing rituals at a dargah in neighbouring Telengana.
-
Actor Kiccha Sudeep wins hearts over ‘It’s not Kannad, it's Kannada..' statement
The debate over language and Hindi imposition in the southern states has sparked anew after Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep corrected a journalist's pronunciation in a recent interview while speaking about his latest film -Vikrant Rona - which released last week. “You call it Hindi, not Hind, the same way, it's Kannada, not Kannad,” he said. This statement garnered much appreciation from the pro-Kannada fraternity, who lauded the actor for correcting the common mispronunciation.
-
Goa police organises ‘hackathon’ to find solutions for police problems
In a bid to find digital solutions to “core policing problems”, Goa Police has organised a 48-hour 'hackathon' offering a top reward of ₹25,000 to students or groups who can come up with a “scalable solution” for problems faced by the police. “We are organising our first ever hackathon to encourage students to use their logical and coding skills to solve core policing problems,” South Goa superintendent of police Abhishek Dhania, said.
-
International Beer Day: Freshly brewing culture hots up in Lucknow
After opening of first microbrewery in Lucknow, a year back, the city now has three out of the four in state besides the draught beer outlets. On International Beer Day, which witnesses uptick in the sales of the beverage on this day, we take a look at the trend. After the first microbrewery launch last year, the scenario changed for beer lovers in city. Cocktails too have many takers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics