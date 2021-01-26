Uddhav Thackeray reviews restarting local train services for general public
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday called a review meeting to discuss restarting soon Mumbai's local train services for the general public, with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Many senior officials of Railways along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Mumbai police commissioner also attended the meeting.
At present, in view of the pandemic, only certain people categorised as essential workers are being allowed to board the trains with women commuters being allowed during dedicated time slots in the local trains.
The state has a total of 6,159 Active Corona Cases, with an overall recovery rate of 94 per cent. The cumulative count of deaths stands currently at 11,307. The total number of positive cases in the state is 306393.
