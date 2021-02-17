IND USA
The Sena recently won over 3,500 gram panchayats in the state, which is its best performance so far. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena plans outreach programme across Maharashtra villages

Ahead of the local body elections expected to start across the state later this year, the Shiv Sena has decided to kick start “Shiv Sampark Abhiyan”, a programme to reach out to people across Maharashtra
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:11 AM IST

Ahead of the local body elections expected to start across the state later this year, the Shiv Sena has decided to kick start “Shiv Sampark Abhiyan”, a programme to reach out to people across Maharashtra. The outreach programme will be held from February 24 to 27. In a meeting with party members of Parliament (MPs), members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), district chiefs and other key functionaries, Sena chief and state chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray asked them to take the Shiv Sena right up to the villages.

The party functionaries said the aim is to reach out to the people and inform and educate them about the work done by the government in the last one year. The goal is to strengthen the Sena’s base in rural parts of the state. “The programme will be held between February 24 and February 27 in all districts and each village of the state. It is to strengthen the party,” said Vinayak Raut, Shiv Sena MP and party secretary.

The Sena recently won over 3,500 gram panchayats in the state, which is its best performance so far. Buoyed by that, the Sena chief directed functionaries to strengthen the party base in rural parts of Maharashtra.

A Sena leader said that the elections to the over 90 local bodies including municipal councils, zilla parishads and municipal corporations will be held in the next one year. “This year is going to be crucial for the party due to the local body elections. It will also show how people view the government’s performance. Gram panchayat elections are good but now we will contest on party symbols and need to strengthen our organisation and reach, especially given the alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). So, the programme is to prepare for all upcoming local bodies polls,” the leader said.

According to a functionary, two MLAs or MPs have been assigned to each district to carry out the programme. “The MLAs or MPs will be stationed in the district and will interact with the party’s workers and the people in the villages. Farmers issues will be looked into,” said the functionary.

Following the meeting held at the CM’s official residence Varsha, Rajendra Gavit, Sena MP from Palghar, said, “The party chief has asked us to build the party at the grassroots level in every village. Even though we are in power, the strengthening of the party is a must and therefore, Shiv Sampark Abhiyan will commence.”

