Ukraine-return students question lack of practical session in MUHS’s e-learning module
Mumbai: Two months after medical students studying in Ukrainian universities were rescued and brought back from the war-torn country, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has launched an e-learning module so they can continue their studies in India. Nearly 900 students registered for the module on the first day itself. Many students, however, are worried that this module is not helping as practical classes are missing from the curriculum.
“All universities have started online classes from March itself and while the MUHS module is considering our curriculum, direct interaction with a teacher is missing,” said Sahil Pal (20), a second-year MBBS student of Zaporozhye State Medical University, Ukraine, and resident of Mumbai. He said that at present he has no plans of registering for the MUHS module.
MUHS has said that practical classes will be started for students registering for the e-module. “MUHS will start practical sessions for students under this module after mid-April,” said Lt Gen (retd.) Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, vice-chancellor, MUHS.
Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Indians stuck in various Ukrainian cities were evacuated through neighbouring countries. Many students had gone to the country to pursue medicine due to lower costs and better prospects.
While the National Medical Commission (NMC) has not released any particular program for students affected by the situation in Ukraine, Maharashtra medical education minister Amit Deshmukh assured such students of an ‘alternative strategy’ to help them continue their education. MUHS revealed their plan on providing a foster support system for such students last month and finally launched the e-learning module.
Most Ukrainian universities started online classes in mid-March. While students have been attending online classes as well as appearing for exams online, they are missing practical sessions.
“Our classes are being conducted online but the most important aspect of the education is practical sessions which we are missing,” said 21-year-old Avishkar Mulay, a third-year MBBS student of Bukovinian State Medical University in Chernivtsi, west Ukraine.
A resident of Pune, Mulay is now prepping for his end-of-semester exams and is hoping that the war ends soon. “I hope things go back to normal in Ukraine and we get back to our classes and campuses soon,” added Mulay.
The focus on students evacuated from Ukraine has also raised queries about the government’s stand on medical aspirants from other countries who are stuck in India.
For almost two years, Indian medical students enrolled in courses in China have not been able to return to their campuses amid travel restrictions. Students have kicked off semester after semester online and are worried their degree will not be accepted as classes have been conducted online only since March 2020.
“The circumstances are not the same but the problem that students back from Ukraine are facing is similar to ours. We need to get back to our colleges for physical/practical classes which is not possible in both our cases. Will the MUHS consider our case as well?” asked one of the students.
-
Pune district reports 43 new Covid cases, 4 deaths
Pune district reported 43 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,534 deaths and 237 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,475 and the death toll stood at 71,999 as four more deaths were reported.
-
Rare Red-necked Phalarope sighted in Tarapur
Mumbai: A rare Red-necked Phalarope bird was sighted at a saltpan in Tarapur, 120 km from Palghar, on Friday. “It is a rare sighting. We need to protect the wetlands as it has a rich biodiversity,” said Pravin Babre, a bird watcher who captured the bird This bird breeds in Eurasia, North America, and Arctic regions travel to Sri Lanka and New Zealand to spend winters, said Ashish Babre, another birdwatcher.
-
Cabinet approves purchase of additional power to meet surging demand
Mumbai: The state cabinet on Friday cleared the decks for the state power distribution utility to the procure 760 MW of power to augment the short term supply. The state cabinet authorised the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to sign short-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to avoid load shedding. “The cabinet has allowed the MSEDCL to decide on these PPAs,” a senior state government official told HT.
-
Pune same sex couple signs MoU for legal protection
A lesbian couple has signed a notarised memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Pune district court and sought protection from family members. One of the signatories is 28 years old and hails from Nagpur while the other partner is 19 years and is from the Gondia district of Maharashtra. The 28-year-old woman is employed while the other is taking formal education. The memorandum of understanding was registered on April 7 in Pune.
-
₹2Cr provision made by TMC to provide playgrounds for children across Thane city
The Thane Municipal Corporation plans to include playgrounds strictly aimed at providing space for children across the city to play. A proposal of ₹2Cr is in the pipeline for the same. There are many open spaces or grounds under Thane civic body but very few are being used as gardens. Most of these open spaces are rented for political events or for weddings and cultural functions. Children are forced to look for alternative spaces.
