Mumbai: A well-known female social worker, aged 51, who fought several battles in court against noise pollution, the use of DJs and firecrackers allegedly died by suicide early on Thursday in Ulhasnagar. The Vithalwadi police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the incident. Ulhasnagar anti-noise pollution activist dies allegedly by suicide

According to the police, they were informed about the suicide of the activist, who allegedly jumped off the terrace of her seventh-floor building, on Thursday morning. They said she was an advocate and also a Right to Information (RTI) activist who waged a brave war to stop late-night noise pollution in Ulhasnagar, especially of DJs during various festivals, and bursting of firecrackers late into the night.

The activist also fought for a clean environment and the cleaning of the Waldhuni river, where polluted water from various industries is discharged, especially from denim-manufacturing units. She had earlier moved the Bombay high court and even the Supreme Court to bring the issue to the notice of the authorities.

“We are recording the statements of her family members at this moment and are not sure what has happened,” said a police officer. “She was rushed to Balaji Hospital, followed by Maxlife Hospital and then AIMS Hospital in Dombivli where she was declared dead. There is a viral video of her suicide, which was taken by a resident and we are investigating it.”