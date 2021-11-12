Ulhasnagar civic body plans to acquire fire fighting bike to enter narrow lanes and avert disaster

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) plans to introduce a fire-fighting bike with a capacity of 40 litres of water. This will enable UMC to enter smaller lanes in the city to douse fire and avert a major mishap.

Leelabai Ashan, UMC mayor, said, “We have suggested to the civic body to make arrangements and plan to purchase a fire-fighting bike that will have access to all parts of the city. The fire brigade officers have also started enquiring about the benefits and usage of these bikes.”

According to an officer from the fire rescue team, “The market price for the vehicle is around ₹15 lakh and hence we have planned to go for an assembled piece that will come to around ₹8 or ₹10 lakh. Such a provision will only help provide additional support to the fire brigade team from Ulhasnagar,” said a senior fire officer from UMC.

The fire-fighting bike will comprise a water tank with a capacity of 40 litres and a fire bomb that helps douse fire within seconds. Such provisions will help control the fire in case of an emergency and if the fire brigade is unable to reach the disaster spot due to the crammed lanes.

Ulhasnagar is a mix of residential areas, small-scale business units and factories along with shops and commercial establishments. As all these function simultaneously amidst narrow lanes that have illegal parking and often cause traffic jams, it makes it difficult for the fire brigade to reach on time during an emergency. A fire-fighting bike can access such locations and reduce the impact of the fire until the fire brigade finds its way.

UMC is still working out the budget and will soon make provision to purchase a fire-fighting bike.