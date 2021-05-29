Ulhasnagar slab collapse kills 7

Seven people were killed and one was injured as the slab of a five-storey structure in Ulhasnagar collapsed on Friday night.

According to the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) fire brigade, the slab of the fifth floor of the 27-year-old Sai Shakti building collapsed on the floors below.

As per the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) regional disaster management cell (RDMC), seven bodies were pulled out of the debris.

At the time of going to press, the rescue operation was called off, confirmed Santosh Kadam, chief, RDMC- TMC.

UMC public relations officer Yuvraj Badhane said, “The building was not on this year’s dangerous buildings list. It was built in 1994-95. We are checking other details and also if there were any illegalities.”

On May 15, five people were killed, while 10 others suffered minor injuries after the slab of a ground-plus-five-storey residential building Mohini Palace at Ulhasnagar’s Charandas Chowk collapsed.

