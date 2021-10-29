Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ulhasnagar social worker attacked by contractor
Ulhasnagar social worker attacked by contractor

The accused contractor was doing repair work of a garden in the complainant’s society in Ulhasnagar; while she asked for the permission, he didn’t provide the same and in the ensuing argument he attacked her as she started recording his work
Published on Oct 29, 2021 10:26 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ulhasnagar

An Ulhasnagar-based social worker was attacked by a contractor while she was trying to take a video of a work done by the said contractor.

The social worker, Sarita Kanchandani, 47, is the president of Hirali Foundation. She registered an FIR at the Vithalwadi police station under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code against the said contractor for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

According to police officials, Kanchandani was recording the contractor, Ajay Shevani. The accused was doing repair work of a garden in the complainant’s society. While she asked for the permission, he didn’t provide the same and an argument broke ensued.

She then started recording the work done by him and alleged it to be illegal when he slapped her.

Vithalwadi police station officer said, “We have registered a case under IPC 354 and 504 for outraging the modesty of a woman.”

