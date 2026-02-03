MUMBAI: In the aftermath of the Kandivali fire incident last week, where illegally hundreds of parked autorickshaws delayed fire tenders by nearly 15 minutes, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has announced strict action against vehicle owners whose unauthorised parking obstructs firefighting and rescue operations. Unauthorised parking blocking fire engines to invite FIRs, warns Mumbai Fire Brigade

In a circular issued on Monday, the MFB said that a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered directly against owners of vehicles found blocking access during fire or disaster response.

“It has been repeatedly observed that unauthorised vehicle parking is obstructing rescue operations carried out by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, which is responsible for protecting the lives of citizens. If such parking hampers a prompt response at the site of a fire or disaster, an FIR will be registered at the concerned police station against the vehicle owner,” said Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief fire officer, MFB.

The decision follows directions from civic chief and administrator Bhushan Gagrani, in consultation with additional municipal commissioner (city) Ashwini Joshi. The instructions were finalised during a meeting in Gagrani’s chamber on Monday, after which formal orders were issued by the municipal administration.

In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the fire brigade rushed to emergency sites with fully equipped vehicles, advanced equipment and trained manpower to ensure swift response. However, illegal roadside parking across several parts of the city has increasingly hampered access for fire engines, delaying operations and posing a serious risk to life and property.

“Such obstructions make it difficult for fire brigade vehicles to reach incident sites on time or to carry out operations effectively. Any delay in response can significantly increase the loss of life and property, which is a matter of grave concern,” the statement said.

Under the new protocol, if a fire or disaster results in major loss of life, injuries or property damage, and it is established that unauthorised parked vehicles caused delays, the officer in charge of the fire tender, after completing firefighting operations and with approval from senior officials, will photograph the obstructing vehicle along with its registration number and lodge an FIR at the concerned police station.

The civic body said the move is aimed at curbing unauthorised parking, creating public awareness and ensuring that firefighting and rescue operations are not delayed.

Due to this action initiated by the BMC, there is a strong possibility that citizens may also lodge complaints with the MFB regarding unauthorised parking. In this regard, the municipal administration has decided on a standard operating procedure.

If citizens file complaints about unauthorised parking, such complaints will be forwarded to the concerned police station, traffic police department and the relevant ward office for appropriate action, and the complainant will be informed accordingly.