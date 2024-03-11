Under ED lens, Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar goes to Shinde-led Sena

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged illegal construction of a luxury hotel on a BMC plot, on Sunday joined the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at the latter’s official residence, Varsha. With his defection, the number of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs has gone down to 15. Chief minister Eknath Shinde welcomes MLA Ravindra Waikar , who was once known as a close aide to Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray , at his Varsha bungalow in Malabar Hill on Sunday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

While Waikar said he had joined Shinde to get development projects passed in his constituency, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP and Shinde for harassing his leaders to ensure their desertion. He also said that the party’s strength would remain unaffected.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Waikar’s defection happened within a day. On Saturday, he was present with Thackeray during his visit to the Mumbai North-West constituency, where the Sena (UBT) chief even slammed the Shinde government for “harassing” Waikar with a “false case”. Less than 24 hours later, Waikar was officially welcomed into the ruling Shiv Sena by Shinde in an event attended by Mumbai North-West MP Gajanan Kirtikar and party spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre.

After defecting, Waikar claimed he had joined the Shinde government for the greater good of his constituency. “I have been in the Shiv Sena for the last 50 years, a corporator four times and an MLA thrice,” he said. “I need ₹173 crore for roads in the Aarey area, funds to resolve the water issues there and help with the redevelopment of townships. I had gone to court over the unequal distribution of funds for development. Then I realised I would get funds only if I joined the party in power. So I joined Eknath Shinde, who is working for development.”

When asked about the ED probe by the media, Waikar said, “I have cooperated in the inquiry.” When questioned about whether he would file a defamation case against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya who had accused him of corruption, CM Shinde hastily intervened. “All that is in the past, and should be forgotten as Waikar has joined us with a positive mindset,” he said.

Shinde, while welcoming Waikar into the party, said that there was a “misunderstanding” between them created by a “third person”. “Now everything is fine,” he said. “Waikar has good knowledge of BMC matters and will strengthen the party in Mumbai.”

Uddhav Thackeray, in his Goregaon rally, said that “a stone moving from here to there” would have no effect on his party. “The party’s power is not affected even if someone defects to the other side,” he said, adding that the fight between “traitors” and loyalists had begun. “All the party workers are still with the party,” he said. “The Shinde faction will have to live with the label of traitors.”