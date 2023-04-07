Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Undertrial tries to flee from Cooper Hospital in vain

Undertrial tries to flee from Cooper Hospital in vain

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2023 12:49 AM IST

The accused – identified as Taufiq Islam Sheikh, 29 – was in the hospital since Monday due to seizures and was being taken for an MRI on Wednesday. He was in the custody of the Vile Parle Police Station for a property-related offence.

Mumbai: An undertrial prisoner, who was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment, allegedly tried to escape from police custody and also assaulted one of the constables to evade.

HT Image
HT Image

The accused – identified as Taufiq Islam Sheikh, 29 – was in the hospital since Monday due to seizures and was being taken for an MRI on Wednesday. He was in the custody of the Vile Parle Police Station for a property-related offence.

“Two constables were accompanying him when he was in the hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, when he was being taken to the MRI unit, which is on the sixth floor of the hospital, he got out of the handcuffs and ran away,” said a senior police officer.

“Sheikh then assaulted constable Suyog Vaidya from Vile Parle Police Station,” he added.

As per the FIR filed by Juhu police, the accused complained that he was feeling cold and asked for a sheet. “Before this, he had asked the accompanying cops to loosen the shackles a little saying that his wrists were hurting. Under the sheet, he somehow got his hand released from the handcuffs,” states the FIR.

Vaidya had fallen due to a push by the accused as he ran off after freeing himself.

Both the constables chased Sheikh and also alerted the Juhu Police under whose jurisdiction the hospital is located. The patrolling party from Juhu Police also reached the hospital within minutes. Together, the officers nabbed Sheikh before he could exit the hospital.

A case was then registered against Sheikh at the Juhu Police Station for obstructing the work of a government worker and assaulting him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai cooper hospital push + 1 more
mumbai cooper hospital push
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out