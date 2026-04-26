NAVI MUMBAI: Revenue authorities in Uran have cancelled a mutation entry linked to a land parcel registered in the name of Kalpana Kharat, wife of controversial godman Ashok Kharat, after the transaction came under scrutiny over valuation, procedure, and its progression even after the scandal surrounding him had erupted publicly. Undervaluation concerns: Mutation cancelled for Uran land tied to Ashok Kharat’s wife

The 20-guntha plot, Survey No. 371/3 in Chanje village in Uran taluka of Raigad district, was registered on March 12, 2026, for ₹58.50 lakh, though local officials and market sources estimated its value at more than ₹3 crore.

Uran Tahsildar Uddhav Kadam said the mutation (ferfar) entry linked to the Chanje land transaction had been cancelled after scrutiny. He said no one had come forward for further proceedings.

Officials and local sources familiar with land rates in the area said the prevailing market value ranged between ₹3 crore and ₹4 crore, prompting scrutiny over possible undervaluation as well as the source of funds used for the purchase.

The controversy intensified as the file continued to move through official channels even after criminal proceedings against Kharat entered the public domain.

On March 17, the local talathi office issued the mandatory public notice for mutation of the land transfer, around the same time the first FIR against Kharat surfaced publicly in Nashik.

Kharat was arrested by Nashik police on March 18 following allegations of sexual assault, cheating, and violations under the Maharashtra Anti-Black Magic law, triggering a widening probe.

Ahilyanagar police issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Kalpana Kharat on April 2 after investigators were unable to trace her in a related case.

Despite the FIR, the arrest, the LOC, and the expanding criminal investigation, the mutation process linked to the Uran plot moved ahead. On April 13, revenue entries were advanced to reflect the transfer and update the 7/12 land record extract.

Officials are also examining claims made in court proceedings that a power of attorney (PoA) was allegedly used to facilitate the registration, despite neither Kalpana nor Ashok Kharat being physically present during the transaction process.

Legal experts pointed out that while the mutation, a revenue record, has been cancelled, it does not in itself determine ownership title. The registered sale deed may still require a separate legal challenge before a competent civil court.

The Uran land link has gained significance as Chanje falls within the broader Karnala-Sai-Chirner (KSC) New Town region, a key part of the MMRDA-backed Third Mumbai growth corridor. Land values in the area have risen sharply due to its proximity to the Atal Setu, the operational Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the JNPA–Nhava Sheva port expansion.

Recent land pooling policies and the prospect of developed land returns have further pushed up parcel values, making the belt a hotspot for aggressive investment and speculative buying.

Transaction records related to the deal may also be shared with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the wider Kharat case.

Parallel investigations in Nashik have already examined an alleged financial network linked to Kharat, involving more than 130 accounts that investigators suspect were benami and allegedly used to route transactions exceeding ₹60 crore.

During court proceedings on Kalpana Kharat’s anticipatory bail plea in a separate matter, investigating officer Nivant Jadhav said custodial interrogation was necessary to trace the source of funds and examine related transactions, including the Uran registration.

Public prosecutor B D Pangavhane opposed relief, stating that investigators had recovered cheques signed by Kalpana Kharat totalling ₹81 lakh, which prosecutors said linked her to disputed land acquisitions.

Local activists have demanded a wider inquiry into the transaction. Farmers’ leader and social activist Rajaram Patil said, “The land file continuing to move forward even after the scandal surfaced raises serious questions. The source of funds should be investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.”

The Chanje transaction is now expected to form part of a broader scrutiny into land and financial links connected to the case.