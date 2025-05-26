Uneasy truce between Ajit Pawar and Bhujbal

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is finally back in the state cabinet. Even after taking oath, he is not mincing his words as he has been speaking of how unhappy he was ever since he was left out of the cabinet post last year’s assembly elections. He has also indicated that party chief Ajit Pawar was not keen on inducting him earlier but with changed circumstances and a nudge from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, he is back in Mantralaya. While Fadnavis and BJP leaders have expressed happiness over his return to the cabinet, most NCP leaders have remained silent. People in the NCP are however wondering how long the Ajit-Bhujbal truce will last. A major reason why Ajit Pawar kept Bhujbal out of the cabinet was the latter’s anti-Jarange image as Maratha voters are a strong base for his party. Bhujbal being Bhujbal, is likely to remain aggressive on the issues of OBCs. (Hindustan Times)

That Ajit Pawar and Bhujbal never really got along is well-known in political circles. The Ajit camp had strongly opposed Bhujbal’s selection as deputy chief minister after Congress-NCP returned to power for a third term in 2009. Ajit succeeded in removing Bhujbal from the post a year later when Ashok Chavan stepped down as chief minister due to the Adarsh scam. Since then, the duo have rarely seen eye to eye. It was surprising for many when Bhujbal joined Ajit when the party split in 2023. Some think it was Fadnavis who advised Bhujbal to join Ajit. During Manoj Jarange-Patil’s agitation seeking inclusion of Maratha community in the OBC category, Fadnavis had become a prime target.

Bhujbal stepped in and did what most leaders from ruling Mahayuti did not do: Take on Jarange-Patil openly. Little wonder Fadnavis was keen on getting Bhujbal back in the cabinet. The ruling Mahayuti’s focus on the OBCs and resignation of another OBC leader Dhananjay Munde from the cabinet probably left Ajit Pawar with no choice. People in the NCP are however wondering how long the Ajit-Bhujbal truce will last. A major reason why Ajit Pawar kept Bhujbal out of the cabinet was the latter’s anti-Jarange image as Maratha voters are a strong base for his party. Bhujbal being Bhujbal, is likely to remain aggressive on the issues of OBCs. A friction is unavoidable, feel many in the NCP.

Mohite Patil, Deshmukh on radar?

There is a buzz in the Opposition camp that some prominent leaders from the opposition parties could be on the radar of investigating agencies in the coming days.

The Mohite-Patil clan, comprising former deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, his nephew and NCP (SP) MP Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil and son Ranjitsinh (who is a BJP MLC), stood by Sharad Pawar in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The MVA won Madha and Solapur Lok Sabha seats due to the clan’s support. A case related to Solapur district cooperative bank is haunting Mohite-Patil. In neighbouring Latur, Congress legislator Amit Deshmukh too seems to be treading cautiously. He played a significant role in Congress winning the Latur Lok Sabha seat. Following Ashok Chavan’s joining the BJP, he has emerged as the party’s face in Marathwada. Amit, son of former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, is also to be a good organiser. There is also a feeling in the MVA camp that the ruling parties will try to poach some of its (remaining) leaders ahead of the crucial local body polls due in September-October.

Time for ethics committee

The seizure of ₹1.84 crore cash from a suite of a government rest house at Dhule during the visit of the state legislature’s estimates committee has come as an embarrassment for the legislature. Police have begun investigation after Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders found the cash and alleged that it was meant for the committee members. Both the presiding officers of state legislature—legislative council chairman Ram Shinde and legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar—have taken a serious cognisance of the incident. Shinde suspended Kishor Patil, the staffer of the legislature who was working for the ethics committee as the cash was found in his suite. Narwekar on Saturday said he would speak with leaders of all parties and form an ethics committee of the legislature. Several senior legislators feel the need to form the ethics committee which would draw guidelines and code of conduct for the legislators. About two decades ago, there was a move to form such a panel but nothing much happened. Maybe, this is the time for the legislature to take a hard look at the functioning of some of their own.

Setback for Pawar Sr

Satyajit, son of former minister Vikramsinh Patankar who is considered a close aide of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, joined the BJP last week. For over two decades, senior Patankar was the MLA from Patan in Satara and has also served as a minister in the Congress-NCP government. He is also a respected figure in Satara. Since 2014, his son Satyajit contested two assembly elections in his place but lost to Shambhuraj Desai of Shiv Sena. Patankar and Desai families have a long-standing feud. Satyajit was unhappy as Pawar conceded the seat to Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in last year’s assembly elections. Significantly, BJP scored over Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which was also wooing Satyajit to join its fold.