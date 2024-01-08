Unidentified assailants attack Bisleri executives

Mumbai: The Andheri police have initiated an investigation into an assault on three senior officials of Bisleri, a packaged-drinking water company, by four unidentified men. The victims, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), HR head, and marketing head of Bisleri, were attacked for unknown reasons. HT Image

According to the statement given on Friday by Sameer Gaikwad, 38, the HR head of Bisleri, the incident occurred on Thursday when he, along with CEO Angelo George and marketing head Tushar Malhotra, left for lunch after conducting meetings at the Andheri (east) office. Upon their return at 2.50pm, four masked men approached and assaulted him with iron rods and pipes. In the scuffle that ensued, his colleagues also suffered injuries while trying to intervene.

Gaikwad screamed for help, attracting the attention of passersby. As a crowd gathered, the assailants fled the scene. Gaikwad, after receiving treatment at the hospital, approached the police and provided a description of the attackers.

A police officer from the Andheri police station stated, “We have registered a case of assault against the four unidentified men and are trying to trace them.” The officer added that statements from Gaikwad and others are being recorded to determine the motive behind the assault, whether it was personal or professional.