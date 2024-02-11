Unidentified body found in Bhiwandi’s Khadipar River

Bhiwandi: A decomposed male body, aged between 40 and 42 was found in the swamps of Khadipar River on Saturday morning by Nizampura police. HT Image

The unidentified body was spotted by locals who alerted the police after noticing it floating in the river. The police, upon reaching the site, informed the fire team, and it took nearly four hours to retrieve the body from the swamps, as said by an official from Bhiwandi Fire Station.

The body was subsequently sent to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi for post-mortem, during which a viscera sample was preserved for chemical examination.

Santosh Awhad, the senior police inspector at Nizampura Police Station, said, “Two teams have been formed to solve the case—one to check missing person complaints across Thane, Palghar, and Mumbai commissionerate, and another to activate the network of local informers. The viscera sample has been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination. Initial reports by IGM doctors suggest water in the lungs is the apparent cause of death. The body, in a decomposed state, is suspected to have been in the swamp for two or three days, and its identity remains unknown.”