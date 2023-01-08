Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Unidentified man sets 6 vehicles afire

Unidentified man sets 6 vehicles afire

Panvel: An unidentified man reportedly set six vehicles on fire in Panvel in the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident which took place from 3.30am to 4am was recorded on CCTV cameras installed at some locations.

In one of the footages, the man could be seen setting fire to a scooter parked in a market and then walking off casually.

Vijay Kadmane, senior police inspector, Panvel city police station, said, “One tractor, two scooters, two motorcycles and one autorickshaw parked at various locations were set on fire. The man removed fuel from the vehicles to set them on fire.”

“We have got CCTV footage of the incidents in which the person is visible and we are trying to identify him,” the officer added.

Various police teams have been formed to nab the culprit. Meanwhile, residents have claimed that similar incidents have occurred in recent times in the city.

